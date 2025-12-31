WWE NXT Announces 2025 Year-End Awards

The final "WWE NXT" of the year meant that this year's Year-End Awards were handed out throughout Tuesday night.

Kicking off the award announcements, Je'Von Evans picked up the Male Superstar of the Year award. The 21-year-old has yet to get his hands on gold during his run with the company, but came close on several times throughout this year before winning the Iron Survivor Challenge at Deadline; he has been appearing on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" over the past few weeks, having challenged alongside Leon Slater for the WWE World Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event – the undercard to John Cena's retirement.

Zaria and Sol Ruca, collectively known as Zaruca, picked up the Tag Team of the Year award – this award was not separated by gender. Ruca also picked up the Female Superstar of the Year, having spent 200 and 189 respective days as Women's Speed and NXT Women's North American Champion. She was also on the Saturday Night's Main Event card, picking up a win over former Women's Champion Bayley.

The triple threat between Oba Femi, Je'Von Evans, and Trick Williams for the NXT Championship at Stand & Deliver was announced as Match of the Year. Femi won that match to continue his rule atop the division, only dropping the title months later to Ricky Saints. Stand & Deliver was also announced as the Show of the Year.

The Moment of the Year was announced after the show via social media, with Tatum Paxley's win of the NXT Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc getting the golden bell.