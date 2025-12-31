Yota Tsuji Wants NJPW To Cut Ties With AEW

IWGP Global Champion Yota Tsuji has issues with the working relationship between AEW and NJPW.

Tsuji will be putting his Global title up at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in a Winner Takes All match against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and AEW star Konosuke Takeshita, most recently falling short to Kazuchika Okada in the semi-finals of the Continental Classic at Worlds End. Okada will also be on the Wrestle Kingdom card, facing Hiroshi Tanahashi in his retirement match.

Given one is a World title match and the other is the retirement of a company icon, it is notable that both of those top billed matches at NJPW's flagship event will feature AEW stars in Okada and Takeshita. And that became the subject of conversation during an interview with Tsuji with just days until the event.

"I don't want to lose to AEW. I don't like AEW," he said. "In all honesty, with the relationship between us the way it is, I'd like us to cut ties with them."

The interviewer pressed on the barbs, prompting Tsuji to question what AEW has done for them. "What has being with AEW done for NJPW, really? If it was an even handed relationship that's one thing, but it's not. There's certainly a difference in terms of the money behind each company, but I don't see that as a reason to be so weak willed. This is NJPW, dammit."

Tsuji admitted that Okada has played his part in selling the show, but said he was "sore that it isn't an NJPW wrestlers facing Tanahashi in his last match." Even if he's aware that no one on the present NJPW roster has the connection that Okada has with Tanahashi. Wrestle Kingdom 20 will emanate from its annual home, the Tokyo Dome, on January 4.