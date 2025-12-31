Update On Sheamus's WWE Absence

Last month, former WWE Champion Sheamus was pulled from John Cena's Last Time Is Now tournament after one match, with reports stating that he suffered an injury, likely in a separate tag team bout on "WWE Raw." A new report from "PWInsider" has since confirmed his injury, and claimed that he recently underwent shoulder surgery in Birmingham, Alabama.

This report has since been confirmed by the star's wife, Isabella Revilla, who took to Instagram to share how the two of them have visited six countries and eleven cities this year alone, with their final stop unfortunately being Birmingham. In the post, Sheamus is seen wearing a sling, seemingly doing his best to act cheerful through the physical pain and disappointment.

Outside of the tournament, Sheamus was last involved in a significant storyline when he faced off against his old rival, Rusev. The feud between the two ended at Clash in Paris, where 'The Celtic Warrior' suffered a defeat to 'The Bulgarian Brute.' Following this, he took on Shinsuke Nakamura in the first round of The Last Time Is Now Tournament, advancing to the next round before teaming up with Rey Mysterio and Cena on "Raw."

Sheamus has had a run of bad luck as of late when it comes to his career, most notably when he faced off against Adam 'Edge' Copeland during 'The Rated R Superstar's' final WWE match in 2023. This led to a long absence from the promotion and the industry as a whole, as he injured his shoulder then, too. At this stage, it's unclear if his recent injury was simply the 2023 injury rearing its head again or if he might have injured his other shoulder instead.