Former WWE Star Matt Hardy Says Vince McMahon Was A 'Menace' On Production Headset

Although some who worked with him consider former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon a pro wrestling genius, the controversial executive also had a reputation for being difficult to work with. According to Matt Hardy during another episode of his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, McMahon could be terrible to others once he put on his production headset.

"I felt like if you ever showed signs of weakness, or like: 'No, I don't want to do that' or being uncomfortable, like if you were outright uncomfortable with it? He would push it even harder," Hardy expressed. "Vince was a menace, right? Whenever he was on headphones. You would say something that triggered him, or [if] he was in a bad mood, you just never knew what Vince you were gonna get."

Additionally, the veteran claimed that McMahon seemed to have a thing for putting people in uncomfortable positions. That's especially true when it came to Jim Ross, who recently shared his belief that McMahon was jealous of him. According to Hardy, it was just a part of McMahon's personality.

"He kind of got off from it. In all honesty, that was one of his things," Hardy recalled. "I felt like he did that with JR quite a bit. That became a regular, common thing." Despite this, he agreed with one of McMahon's regular sentiments: that you can't grow unless you enter into situations where you feel uncomfortable. Still, Hardy believes that his former boss took things too far and bordered on being abusive about it, specifically to Ross. "There was like this real, weird rivalry between them in some places."

