WWE & AEW Stars Celebrate Maxxine Dupri's Wedding, Becky Lynch Comments

On New Year's Eve, Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri will officially tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend and "WWE LFG" Season 1 star Anthony Luke. The couple have been dating for seven years, and to celebrate their future together, Dupri and Luke decided to hold their wedding in Naples, Florida.

Although both WWE stars received congratulations from many of their colleagues, Becky Lynch couldn't stop herself from taking a shot at Dupri ahead of her wedding, especially since she'll be looking to recapture the Women's Intercontinental Championship from her on the first "WWE Raw" of the year next Monday.

"MOODY MAXXINE is getting married this week (I hear the dress is AWFUL). Hopefully, she enjoys her FINAL WEEK as "champion". Come Jan 5th in Brooklyn, we ALL will celebrate her DIVORCE with the INTERCONTINENTAL championship!"

Many WWE and AEW talent are attending Dupri and Luke's wedding, as Chelsea Green, Cathy Kelley, Matt Cardona, Deonna Purrazzo and Jackie Redmond are some of the guests who travelled to "The Sunshine State" for the ceremony. TNA star Indi Hartwell, who wrestled Dupri on multiple occasions throughout her career, took to social media on Tuesday to share a photos of the festivities leading up to the marriage.

"The pre wedding celebrations have commenced for our IConic bride"

International BBQ Event Host Jack Arnold, who is good friends with Luke, also took to Instagram yesterday to congratulate the young WWE star.

"It's SHOWTIME in Naples @aluke23 , tomorrow we bring in the New Year with your wedding . Go crazy, Kid!!"

If Dupri loses the title on Monday, she will officially have the shortest Women's Intercontinental Championship reign to date, with both Lynch and Lyra Valkyria having held the gold for over 100 days each.