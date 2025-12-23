Maxxine Dupri And Becky Lynch Set To Clash On First WWE Raw Of 2026

Women's Intercontinental Champion Maxxine Dupri will give the former champion, Becky Lynch, a rematch for the gold on the first episode of "WWE Raw" in the new year. The episode also marks the red brand's one-year anniversary on Netflix. The match was made official on Monday's taped episode of "Raw," when Lynch made her return to WWE for the first time since being on the losing side during the Women's WarGames match, where AJ Lee made her tap out.

Lynch said she came to the city to take matters into her own hands after meeting with her "lawyers" over referee corruption in WWE following her loss to Dupri, thanks to interference by Lee. Dupri interrupted Lynch as she continued to run down both the champion and the crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dupri cut a scathing promo on Lynch, reminding her she didn't beat her just once, but rather, three times. She asked if Lynch was questioning if her best years were behind her, which earned her a slap from "The Man."

She beat down Dupri, but the champion was able to rally and locked in the Ankle Lock on Lynch, who tapped to the move and rolled out of the ring. The match was made official, and Dupri will defend her gold against Lynch live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.