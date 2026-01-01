SEC Doubles Down On Wrestling PPV Provider Triller's NASDAQ Suspension

The SEC has pushed back on Triller's appeal after de-listing the company from the NASDAQ stock exchange on Tuesday.

Triller was de-listed after it had failed to meet a proposed deadline set by a NASDAQ Hearings Panel to submit documents pertaining to the company's financial position. In its filing on the matter, the company argued that it had been unfairly treated and had previously requested an extended deadline prior to the lapse of the existing one. And it declared an intention to appeal the matter to the fullest extent.

However, the SEC filed a response on Wednesday that denied the stay on the de-listing and shed more light on why the decision had been made. According to the response, NASDAQ notified Triller on three occasions between April and August that the company was not in compliance, and subsequently granted an extension until October 13. But Triller was said to have been warned that, if it did not satisfy the terms of the extension, then the company would be de-listed.

NASDAQ determined to de-list Triller effective October 23 if Triller did not appeal. It did appeal, leading to the hearing on November 25 to propose the latest timeline for Triller to regain compliance and continued to list it on the exchange. It was determined with that timeline that there was inclination not to grant further extensions, it being stipulated that "Triller should be held to a strict timeline in light of the amount of time investors have not had access to audited financials."

Thus, when Triller did not meet its latest deadline, it was determined that it had to be de-listed and trading would be suspended. It was deemed by NASDAQ that Triller would not even be able to meet the new deadline it had requested itself.