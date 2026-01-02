WWE Star Rusev Set To Open Wrestling Training School

Today, some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling have opened their own training school, with talent such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Natalya all coaching the next generation of young stars. Along with WrestleMania season being officially underway, Rusev will reportedly be the next name to join the list, as he's scheduled to open a new wrestling school on Saturday, January 3.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter," Rusev is bringing KECH Pro Wrestling Academy to Nashville, Tennessee. "Kech" is the Bulgarian term for pro wrestling, and will represent Rusev's real-life nationality. Meltzer also noted that the academy will hold lessons for both adults and kids, while offering specific training sessions for more experienced wrestlers who are familiar with the industry.

On New Year's Day, Rusev posted a video to the official Instagram account for KECH Pro Wrestling Academy, promising that the school will deliver "real training" for both in-ring fundamentals and character work. "The Bulgarian Brute" also stated that anyone looking to start a career in professional wrestling can send the word "train" directly to the Instagram account for more information.

"Nashville. Pro Wrestling Training. Adults & Kids. DM "TRAIN" #NashvilleWrestling #ProWrestlingTraining #WrestlingSchool #NashvilleFitness"

For those looking to join KECH Pro Wrestling Academy, a google form is available to fill out on the school's Instagram account, with class details being sent after the sign up sheet is completed.