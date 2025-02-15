Rikishi Thinks There's Too Many Wrestling Schools

Rikishi, a WWE Hall of Famer and legendary member of the Anoa'i family, has seen it all in professional wrestling. Alongside his decorated in-ring career, he runs KnokX Pro, a WWE ID-designated wrestling school dedicated to training the next generation of talent. However, Rikishi believes not all schools are created equal.

During an appearance on "Over The Top," Rikishi shared his concerns about the rapid rise of wrestling schools, questioning the legitimacy of many trainers.

"The business of professional wrestling is so huge right now. I mean this is big money. You have people all across the country, all across the world for that matter, just opening up schools just because they have a wrestling ring, but knowing they're not qualified to know how to teach."

For Rikishi, the accessibility of these schools doesn't always equate to quality. He noted that many aspiring wrestlers choose convenience over credibility, opting for nearby schools rather than seeking out proven trainers.

"And a lot of times, these kids ... go to a school, knowing that this person doesn't have the qualifications to teach them, but [they go] because it's convenient two blocks down the street, when you know that you got a Harley Race or a Dusty Rhodes or the Wild Samoan Training Center two hours down the street. I've always said that if I'm going to send my kid to a school to learn properly, I'm gonna make his a* drive two hours down the street versus going two blocks down the street."*

Rikishi's passion for quality training runs deep, and his family continues to make history – his son Jey Uso recently won the 2025 Royal Rumble, adding to the infamous Samoan Dynasty's legacy.

