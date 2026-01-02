AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 12/25/2025

Viewership and ratings for "AEW Collision" were likely going to take a beating due to the show airing on Christmas Day, and a new report reveals just how the show faired on the holiday. The episode also served as a go-home show, where the group stages of the Continental Classic finished, ahead of Worlds End the following Saturday on pay-per-view.

According to Wrestlenomics, with data from Programming Insider, "Collision" fell 35 percent from the previous week, drawing an average of 217,000 viewers. The Christmas edition of the show drew a 0.04 rating in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic, falling 20 percent from the previous week's episode at 0.05. "Collision" was down 19 percent from the trailing four weeks average of 267,000 viewers and 37 percent (an average 386,000 viewers) from the same time period the previous year. The average rating for "Collision" was down 67 percent from December 2024's average of 0.12.

It can be noted that "Collision" aired at 2:30 pm EST the previous week, on December 20, and aired a special taped broadcast on Thursday, December 25 at 9 pm EST. On December 17, the show aired in an hour timeslot following "AEW Dynamite." The shows moved from "Collision's" usual airtime of Saturdays at 8 pm EST, due to both the holiday and the then-upcoming PPV.

The December 25 episode saw the final six matches of the Continental Classic, including Kazuchika Okada defeating "Speedball" Mike Bailey in the main event. Elsewhere, AEW Women's Tag Team Champions Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale defeated Maya World and HYAN.