AEW TBS Champ Willow Nightingale Reportedly Expected To Attend Big International Show

New AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale is reportedly among the many AEW talent set to attend NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 20 at the Tokyo Dome on Sunday. According to PWInsider Elite, Nightingale, who defeated Mercedes Mone to become a two-time TBS Champion on "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash," is expected to be in attendance at the show.

According to the outlet, there is currently no word if Nightingale is going to appear on the show in official capacity, or if she is just there to witness the final match of NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi's career against arguably his biggest rival in AEW's Kazuchika Okada. NJPW revealed on its official website that both Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, who has been off AEW television due to neck surgery, will also be in attendance.

In addition to "The Ace's" final bout against "The Rainmaker," which will main event the show, Wrestle Kingdom will also feature a Winner Takes All double title match between Konosuke Takeshita, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, and Yota Tsuji, IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. Saya Kamitani and Syuri will also face off in another Winner Takes All match for the IWGP Women's Championship and the Strong Women's title. Aaron Wolf, former Olympic judoka gold medalist, will make his professional wrestling debut at the event, as well.

Wrestle Kingdom 20 is set to be NJPW's biggest event in quite some time, as the promotion has struggled with attendance numbers post-pandemic. Dave Meltzer confirmed the show is set to be the biggest event in the Tokyo Dome in nearly 25 years. On December 12, Fightful reported the event is officially sold out.