Backstage Report On Injury Recovery Timeline For AEW Star Will Ospreay

Will Ospreay's name was mentioned during "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" on Wednesday in the contract signing segment for the AEW World Championship, but it's unlikely that the "Aerial Assassin" will be competing for the gold anytime soon after undergoing successful neck surgery. Dave Meltzer confirmed on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that there are likely expectations for Ospreay's return, though they are ambitious.

"I think everyone is expecting Ospreay back for Wembley and that's awfully quick," Meltzer said. "I mean that surgery [recovery] is usually about 14 months and he didn't get the surgery until September. I think that's what he wants, but that's kind of a rush."

AEW is set to return to Wembley Stadium in London, Ospreay's hometown, next year for All In on August 30. The star posted on his Instagram account on September 18 that his surgery had been a success. He revealed in late July that he had been dealing with two herniated discs in his neck, but received doctor's approval to wrestle in his most recent match, the lights out steel cage match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in August.

Ospreay's fiancée, AEW's Alex Windsor, recently gave an update on his health in an interview with Metro UK. Windsor said that he is doing well and "absolutely smashing it." She said that she believes Ospreay will be back better than ever, and the pair are excited to work and travel together every week once he is back on the road.

