Randy Orton Returns To WWE SmackDown, Celebrates New Year With Pair Of RKOs On The Miz

Randy Orton made his return to "WWE SmackDown," the first episode of the blue brand in the new year, as well as the first show back to its three-hour runtime, to confront The Miz, who interrupted the opening of the show to air his grievances.

The Miz once again let the crowd know how upset he was that he didn't get his moment with John Cena on his retirement tour, and mentioned he was still furious about last week's encounter with "WWE NXT" star Joe Hendry, who defeated him in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, but stopped short of saying Hendry's name. Miz continued to rant to the crowd and say that he was the gateway to the business and a locker room leader, and that's when Orton's music hit.

The Buffalo, New York crowd came unglued for "The Viper," and The Miz welcomed him back to the show. He continued his rant, now including Orton, and said they are locker room leaders and the faces of WWE, and together, they could be "Miz-KO." Orton chose not to use the microphone in his hand and instead, hit the RKO to Miz.

The crowd chanted "One more time!" and Orton got Miz up once again. He told him, "Happy New Year" and dropped him with the move a second time.