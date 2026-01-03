Former ROH Women's World Champ Mercedes Martinez Announces She'll Retire After 2026

It is a new year, but the eve of a career's end. Former ROH Women's World Champion and industry veteran Mercedes Martinez took to social media to announce her retirement midday Thursday, and confirmed that, at the end of 2026, she will be hanging up her boots.

"Goodbye 2025," Martinez began. "One last run."

In her statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, Martinez announced that she would be approaching 2026 with a new mindset and passion for the business, armed not with contracts, agents, or creative teams, but only herself and the skills she's acquired during a 25 year-long career. Her 2025 grind on the independent scene, Martinez said, reminded her "exactly who the hell [she] is." She spotlighted her status as a locker room leader, a teacher, and a giver of knowledge she personally learned "the hard way." This position, Martinez wrote, has meant "everything" to her.

"So 2026 gets one more year of my body, my heart, and my fight. One more year of scars, sweat, and pride," Martinez promised. "One more year of showing up and giving everything I've got – because that's the only way I've ever done this."

Goodbye 2025.

One last run. ✌️ pic.twitter.com/2PYWIbGQsd — Mercedes Martinez 🏳️‍🌈🇵🇷 (@RealMMartinez) January 1, 2026

Martinez acknowledged that she has no plans for a post-wrestling future, but that her final year as an active performer will be receiving her full attention. As of writing, her post has garnered over 55,000 views. Fans flocked to the post to praise Martinez for her in-ring talent, and many wished the soon-to-be-retired Martinez well. Neither AEW nor ROH have reposted her retirement message.

Martinez debuted in 2001 on the independent scene before making her name in Shimmer. Over the years, she's performed in ROH, WWE, AEW, and GCW, and is most known for her 220 day-long ROH Women's World Championship reign, which was cut short by current titleholder Athena.