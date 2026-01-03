Dr. Carlon Colker Appeals Court Order In Janel Grant Suit Against Vince McMahon & WWE

Dr. Carlon Colker's legal team has appealed against an order compelling them to produce billing statements to show Vince McMahon paid for Janel Grant's medical bills.

Per POST Wrestling, the notice of appeal was filed with the lower Connecticut Superior Court on Tuesday, pushing back on the order given by Judge David Bothwell on December 11. Medical records have been turned over previously, but the ongoing disputes are over billing or payment records, which are said to be marked as "paid" without an indication as to who made the payments.

The basis of this latest appeal had not been filed with the Connecticut Appellate Court at the time of writing. An earlier motion filed by Colker's counsel argued that the documents requested go beyond the scope of discovery and that the additional documents would infringe upon the defendants' rights and privacy.

The plaintiffs' argument is that they simply want an official record that McMahon paid for Grant's medical bills and are not looking for personal information. Judge Bothwell also questioned Frank Silvestri, an attorney for Colker, about how a paper trail of someone of McMahon's financial status would be difficult to find. Bothwell added that it was the defendants' responsibility to review the documents and decide what, if anything, falls under physician-patient privilege.

Colker and Grant's case differs to that of Grant and McMahon's in type and venue, with the state-level court in Connecticut addressing Grant's request for Colker to turn over evidence pertaining to McMahon – the sex trafficking lawsuit presided over by the federal US District Court in Connecticut. That case is still pending awaiting a decision on whether Grant will be able to request evidence related to the dispute about whether the case should be moved into private arbitration.

Colker is also suing one of Grant's attorneys, Ann Callis, in Connecticut federal court for defamation.