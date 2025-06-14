Janel Grant Seeks Travel Logs, More Evidence From Carlton Colker Against Vince McMahon
In the latest chapter of the ongoing case against Vince McMahon and WWE, former employee Janel Grant is now seeking immediate access to evidence as well as a deposition of Dr. Carlton Colker after overcoming Dr. Colker's motion to dismiss her state court petition, according to a report from POST Wrestling's Brandon Thurston. Colker is still pushing for litigation against turning over evidence.
Grant alleges Colker hasn't provided the complete medical records related to the treatment she got from him during her time with McMahon, despite the doctor claiming he had done so multiple times already. Grant's attorneys are further arguing that, should discovery proceed, the court has ruled that she has "probable cause" to investigate claims like civil conspiracy, fraud, and RICO conspiracy. Additionally, while Judge Colleen Zingaro denied Colker's motion to dismiss, and allowed Grant to seek evidence, the court has yet to rule on how discovery should proceed.
Grant's request for information notably seeks the information related to communications between Dr. Colker or his staff and McMahon or WWE. Additionally, Grant seeks information about travels Colker and McMahon may have taken together between March 1, 2019 and May 1, 2022, specifically to Tijuana, Mexico. The filings notably don't elaborate on why Grant is seeking this information.
Evidence requests continue despite Colker's denials
Janel Grant is allegedly further seeking evidence related to the contents and purposes of the alleged I.V. treatments and supplements she received at Dr. Colker's practice, as well as the policies of his clinic, and any security camera footage of Grant or Vince McMahon on the property between March 1st, 2019 and May 1st, 2022.
Despite Grant's filing, Dr. Colker continues to deny any wrongdoing, and has pushed back against her claims, arguing that she's already received her full medical records in both paper and electronic formats and have rejected suggestions that they falsified Grant's medical records. The defendants further hit back at Grant's claims that she received unmarked pills on multiple occasions, insisting that it was only ever a single vitamin tray. Colker additionally denied coordination with McMahon when it came to the care Grant received under him, and even alleged that they only learned about the federal case against McMahon through media reports.
Former WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, recently agreed to provide evidence against McMahon in Grant's lawsuit, further stacking the deck against the former WWE Chairman.