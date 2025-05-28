John Laurinaitis To Give Evidence In Janel Grant Lawsuit Against WWE, Vince McMahon

Big news just dropped in the ongoing story of former WWE employee Janel Grant's lawsuit against her former employer and it's former figurehead, Vince McMahon. According to court documents, the plaintiff has entered into a private settlement with former defendant John Laurinaitis, who was originally named as part of the suit, dismissing him from the suit with prejudice in exchange for providing evidence for the plaintiff.

"John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE," reads a statement provided to POST Wrestling. "His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time."

This is now the second time that Lauriniatis has attempted to distance himself from McMahon since Grant first filed her lawsuit against McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE in January 2024. Shortly after, Lauriniatis' attorney claimed he was a victim just like Grant had been, while also denying the allegations Grant had made against Laurinaitis. The former WWE head of talent relations later changed his tune, however, and joined McMahon and WWE in seeking to have the lawsuit thrown out or moved to arbitration.

This development follows Grant's amended lawsuit being accepted earlier this month by Judge Sarah F. Russell, who also granted the defendants motion to stay the discovery process. A filing to move the case to arbitration by WWE and McMahon is expected by June 13. Laurinaitis' attorney has confirmed Laurinaitis' support to Grant's statement and motion. Neither McMahon nor WWE have responded to requests for comment at this time.