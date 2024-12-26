John Laurinaitis Joins Vince McMahon In New Attempt To Throw Out Janel Grant Lawsuit

Former WWE Head of Talent Relations and onscreen general manager John Laurinaitis is taking the lead of his former boss, Vince McMahon, in an attempt to throw out a lawsuit filed against them both by former WWE employee Janel Grant. On Wednesday, lawyers for both McMahon and WWE filed a motion to move Grant's sex trafficking and sex abuse lawsuit to arbitration, arguing that Grant didn't honor her side of an NDA agreement, as she disclosed information about her relationship with McMahon and the settlement. On Thursday, according to PWInsider, lawyers for Laurinaitis filed a similar motion, requesting the lawsuit be sent to arbitration, backing McMahon and WWE.

According to the outlet, Laurinaitis claimed that as a full-time employee of the company, it was his understanding that he was "listed as a released party from any and all lawsuits or causes of action from Plaintiff Grant." The filing also claimed that the former executive believes the only method to resolve any issues "stemming from the settlement" signed by Grant is arbitration.

The motion McMahon filed states that the agreement he and WWE entered with Grant included an arbitration clause, meaning that "any dispute arising under or out of" their agreement would be arbitrated, and Grant violated that by filing the civil lawsuit. Grant's legal team is required to respond by January 13. McMahon has denied any wrongdoing and has claimed, even within the most recent motion, that his relationship with Grant was consensual. Grant's lawsuit alleges that McMahon recruited others within WWE to have sexual relations with her, including Laurinaitis, which led to the former executive becoming her direct boss.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

