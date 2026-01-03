WWE's Drew McIntyre Announces Three Stages Of Hell Match Stipulations Vs. Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre chose the stipulations for the Three Stages of Hell match against Cody Rhodes for next week's "WWE SmackDown" in Berlin, Germany. The first stipulation is just a regular match for McIntyre to prove he's better. Falls Count Anywhere is the next stage. The final stage is a Steel Cage match.

Rhodes can't get physical with McIntyre or he'll be stripped of his title after he showed up at McIntyre's home a couple weeks ago. Tonight, McIntyre attempted to goad Rhodes by standing outside his tour bus and telling him he went on his bus and looked at personal items, bringing up his wife, Brandi and their kids. Naturally, he invoked Dusty Rhodes to trigger "The American Nightmare". He said his late father was looking up at him and was ashamed of what he's become. He dropped a framed photo of father and son, stomping on the frame. Back in the ring, he burned the photo in the middle of the ring. Security had to hold Rhodes back from getting in the ring, so McIntyre dropped down to the bottom rope, but he was just out of the reach of the champion.

During the Boxing Day episode of "SmackDown", McIntyre chose the Three Stages of Hell match in their ongoing feud. The last time there was a Three Stages of Hell match was 12 years ago between John Cena and Ryback. In their match, they had a Lumberjack match, a Tables match, and an Ambulance match.