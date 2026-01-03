GCW's Brett Lauderdale Offers Health Update On Nick Gage Following Rehab

GCW's Brett Lauderdale gave a positive update on Nick Gage's recovery towards the end of last year.

In October, Lauderdale gave a reluctant public notice that Gage had been checked into a treatment facility – and had been for a few weeks at the time of the statement – after it became clear he wouldn't be a part of GCW for the foreseeable.

Gage is a three-time GCW World Champion and can be described as the face of the company, sharing a long-time friendship with the promotion's founder in Lauderdale. Their relationship, chronicled during Gage's "Dark Side of the Ring" episode, has largely been credited for keeping Gage alive despite his many demons.

Providing an update on the health and recovery of his friend via social media, Lauderdale said that Gage was face-to-face with death in October and had shown a remarkable turnaround.

He added, with pictures of a lean and healthy-looking Gage, that his better physical health had come after breaking free of decades of addiction.

"On [October 1], this guy was face to face with death. In less than three months, the turnaround is shocking and remarkable. This is what it looks like when you break free from decades of addiction and *finally* start believing in yourself. The king is back and I couldn't be more proud. MDK."

On oct 1st, this guy was face to face with death in less than 3 months, the turnaround is shocking & remarkable this is what it looks like when you break free from decades of addiction and *finally* start believing in yourself the king is back and i couldn't be more proud MDK pic.twitter.com/mSfX0s1Y0V — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) December 29, 2025

Gage last worked an indie event in Massachusetts on September 20, and last worked for GCW in August 2024; he and Matt Hardy wrestled to a no contest after fourteen minutes of action.