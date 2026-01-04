NJPW Announces Multiple US Shows, Including G1 Climax Opener

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will return to the United States in 2026, with two new events being announced earlier today.

Amidst the festivities of Wrestle Kingdom 20, NJPW confirmed that the G1 Climax 36 would kick off in Chicago's NOW Arena on Saturday, July 11. This will mark only the second time that the G1 tournament series has expanded outside of Japan. The first came in 2019, when the city of Dallas, Texas hosted its opening night.

Further information on G1 Climax 36, including its competitors, is expected to follow in the coming months. The 2025 iteration saw Konosuke Takeshita defeat EVIL in the finals and secure himself a shot at the IGPP World Heavyweight Championship. Takeshita, who makes appearances for NJPW, AEW, and DDT, went on to dethrone Zack Sabre Jr. for the title in October before being unseated by Yota Tsuji via submission at Wrestle Kingdom 20.

Elsewhere, NJPW also announced that its Death Vegas Invitational will emanate from Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 16. This event comes as part of WWE WrestleMania 42 week, which will be headlined by two nights of WrestleMania action in Allegiant Stadium.

New Japan's first stop in the United States this year will take the company to the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey on February 27 for The New Beginning USA event. The talent lineup and matches for this respective show have yet to be revealed. Hirooki Goto and Zack Sabre Jr. main evented the 2025 iteration in Japan, with the former emerging victorious and claiming the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.