Hiroshi Tanahashi Following NJPW Retirement: 'I'm Tired'

26 years after his in-ring debut, Hiroshi Tanahashi can finally hang up his professional wrestling boots and perhaps get some much-needed rest.

At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20, Tanahashi competed in the final match of his career, with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada defeating him in an emotional 33-minute battle. Afterward, the fans in attendance and online rained down with cheers as "The Ace" prepared for his official sendoff, complemented by appearances from his wrestling peers and NJPW legends. Once the dust settled, Tanahashi then made an audible confession backstage.

"I think if I don't say this now, I'll never be able to say it for the rest of my life, so I'll say it [in a loud voice] Ahh, ahh, I'm tired!" Tanahashi said in a post-match interview (translated from Japanese). "From 2012, for 14 years, I haven't said I'm tired, so I've been stocking up on 14 years' worth of 'I'm tired.' Hah, I'm tired [applause in the venue]. Thank you very much."

Across his storied career, Tanahashi has racked up numerous reigns as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, IWGP Tag Team Champion, and most recently, NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion. For the last two years, Tanahashi has also served as the President and Representative Director of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He will continue working in these roles following his in-ring retirement. For right now, though, Tanahashi is seemingly enjoying some time at home.

"I'm home. Tokyo Dome event. Super packed. Lots of cheering! Thank you so much. I'm tired," he wrote on X.