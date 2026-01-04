Aaron Wolf Grateful Following NJPW Title Win In Debut Match

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 proved to be another historic night at the Tokyo Dome, with one of the major highlights being the professional wrestling debut of Olympic Gold Medal winning judoka Aaron Wolf. He defeated EVIL to become the new NEVER Openweight Champion in his very first professional wrestling match, even overcoming the constant interference from the House of Torture on the outside. Following the victory, Wolf took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express how happy he was to finally be a professional wrestler, promising to everyone that he will live up to the lineage of the NEVER Openweight Championship.

Wolf wrote; "Today, I have finally become a professional wrestler. All the support I received was truly motivating. I will strive to live up to this belt every single day." The 29 year old won't have a lot of time to soak in the glory of his first wrestling match as his second match is less than 24 hours away at the time of writing. At the "New Year Dash!!" event on January 5, Wolf will team up with the former NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Toru Yano, Master Wato, and YOH to take on the House of Torture's Dick Togo, Don Fale, Ren Narita, and Wolf's opponent from Wrestle Kingdom 20, EVIL.

"New Year Dash!!" is often an event where new challengers will step up to those who left the Tokyo Dome with gold around their waist, and given how desperate they were to prevent Wolf from winning, the House of Torture don't look to be finished with Olympian quite yet. With that said, there has been talk surrounding EVIL's future as the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has reportedly been weighing up his options outside of NJPW for when his contract expires. While it has not been confirmed as to when EVIL's contract expires, or who might be interested in him, one company that likely won't bring EVIL in is AEW as company President Tony Khan has reportedly never been a fan of his work.