Former WWE Star Killer Kross Has Effusive Praise For Steve Borden Jr.

"The Icon," Sting, might have retired back in AEW Revolution 2024, but it seems like the legacy of the Stinger is far from over. His son has effectively made his transition into pro wrestling. As of December 28th, Steven Borden Jr. has already competed in AEW and twice in DEFY, catching the attention of former WWE star Killer Kross.

During an interview with Fightful, Kross was asked to give his take on what he's seen about the son of Sting's abilities.

"For somebody who is so early in his development as a pro wrestler? He's very, very sharp. He has the right mentality, moving forward, he's not getting into this for clout, he's not getting into this for any of the wrong reasons," the former WWE NXT Champion stated, adding that the now-second-generation pro wrestler doesn't want to ride into the industry on the coattails of his legendary father, but instead develop his own identity through the audience.

"He's not looking for any shortcuts," Kross stated. "He's not looking for some murder run where he comes in and has some sort of, I don't know how you'd put it, like, he's not trying to live off his father's credentials. That's the most plain, basic way I can put it. And, he's good. He's very, very good. He takes it seriously, and he's training his ass off."

Borden Jr. competed alongside his father and his brother during Sting's retirement match last year.

