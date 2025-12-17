Backstage Reaction To Son Of Sting's AEW Match

Steve Borden Jr., son of WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW World Tag Team Champion Sting, made his debut in Tony Khan's company in a dark match before "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" last week, and a new report revealed how those backstage reacted to the son of Sting's match. According to Fightful Select, those backstage in AEW were very impressed with Borden, with many commenting on his impressive physique, with one source telling the outlet they expected Borden to be under AEW contract "before long," if isn't already.

Khan, AEW's president, responded to Fightful's request for comment and said he thought Borden was "excellent" and doing a great job. Khan said it was very exciting. Another AEW staff member also told the outlet they thought Sting's son did great, as well as saying they'd sacrifice years of their NFL team winning to look like Borden. Fightful reported that comments on Borden's physique and look were the most common responses they received.

Borden, a former University of Kentucky football player, made his in-ring debut in October at an Awesome Championship Wrestling event. He has been training with Darby Allin. His dark match ahead of "Dynamite" was against Nightmare Factory graduate Kiran Gray, who also trains with the former TNT Champion. Borden made his debut in DEFY against Gray back at the end of November. Borden emerged victorious in both matches against his fellow trainee.

Prior to the dark match, Borden had appeared in AEW during his father's last match alongside Allin against the Young Bucks at AEW Revolution last March, where Sting and Allin retained the tag team championships. Both of Sting's sons made appearances, dressed as their father in previous eras of his career.