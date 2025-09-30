Major Update On Burgeoning Wrestling Career Of Legendary WWE & AEW Star Sting's Son

WWE Hall of Famer Sting's son, Steven Borden, who appeared alongside his father in his retirement match, is reportedly set to have his first match in October.

Steven Borden, a former football player at the University of Kentucky, appeared at Revolution 2024 alongside his brother, Garrett Borden, to pay tribute to their father by dressing as one of his past gimmicks during his final wrestling match. "PWInsider Elite" is now reporting that Steven is set to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father by wrestling at an event held in the 52 Walker gallery space in New York. The budding wrestler has reportedly been trained by AEW star Darby Allin — Sting's former and final tag team partner — who will also be involved in the event, which is set to take place on October 3 and October 10.

Steven has a little experience working in a pro wrestling ring, having landed his father's legendary Stinger Splashes on The Young Bucks at Revolution. Following his appearance at the show, reports emerged that Allin had begun training him, who was previously hesitant to become a wrestler like his father.

In an update provided by Allin a few months later, the AEW star revealed that Steven has big shoes to fill and that they would be easing him into the world of pro wrestling. Allin, who has been greatly influenced by Sting and has spoken passionately about his friendship with the legendary star, stated that training Sting's son is his way of giving back to someone who has meant so much to him.