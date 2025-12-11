Son Of Sting Wrestles Dark Match Ahead Of AEW Winter Is Coming 2025

After more than a year of training, Steve Borden Jr., the son of AEW icon and WWE Hall of Famer Sting, made his debut back in October, wrestling a tag match at a New York art gallery event that featured Borden's trainer, Darby Allin, and former WWE star Killer Kross. That match gave way to his independent wrestling debut for Pacific Northwest promotion DEFY Wrestling, where he wrestled a 14 minute match on the promotion's Aeon PPV in late November.

For his third match, Borden decided to take another step forward. Taking to X on Wednesday evening, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.Net posted photos from "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming," revealing that Borden had wrestled in the dark match prior to the show. Much like his DEFY match, Borden defeated Kiran Grey, a Nightmare Family graduate who has also trained with Allin. Haynes provided no notes on Borden's performance, though he did reveal that Borden's entrance music was "Immigrant Song" by Led Zeppelin.

Ayyy Steve Borden working the second dark match. And he got Immigrant Song by Led Zeppelin as his entrance music. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/iPUJXdfLXa — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net (@Casshooole) December 11, 2025

It's unclear whether Borden's match is a sign that he has a contract with AEW, if the match was a tryout, or if they were using him based on "Winter is Coming" taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. Borden was born and raised in Atlanta, and is believed to have trained there with Allin, who resides in the city. Atlanta also served as the site for many of Sting's most famous matches when he worked for WCW in the 1980s and 1990s, including a 1991 NWA World Heavyweight Championship match against rival Ric Flair, and his Starrcade 1992 match against Vader.