5 Most Iconic WWE Entrance Themes

Today, WWE theme songs are often hit or miss with its audience, as Def Rebel has consistently disappointed fans with its bland attempts to create engaging entrance tracks over the last decade, despite a few outliers like Rhea Ripley's "Demon In Your Dreams" being widely adored. Although several performers today can execute moves or deliver matches that many 20 years ago could never dream of doing, some of WWE's theme songs from the Attitude Era or the Ruthless Aggression Era were so defining that it was sometimes more memorable or impactful than the in-ring product.

With fans often reminiscing about the quality of theme songs that used to be heard on a weekly basis, Wrestling Inc. has decided to officially release its picks for WWE's top 5 most iconic theme songs. Despite Chris Jericho's "Break The Walls Down" or John Cena's "The Time Is Now" being treasured by wrestling fans, we believe there's certain entrance tracks that stand above the rest when determining some of the company's best work.