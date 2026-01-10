Bully Ray Explains Why He's Been 'Underwhelmed' By Kazuchika Okada's AEW Run

For years, Kazuchika Okada was one of the biggest names in New Japan Pro Wrestling, firmly establishing himself as a main eventer with his "Rainmaker" gimmick. He eventually signed with AEW in March of 2024, quickly rising up the ranks to hold the AEW Continental Championship for 647 days as well as becoming the inaugural AEW Unified Champion.

However, pro wrestling veteran Bully Ray has not been impressed with his run in AEW, and in an episode of "Busted Open Radio," he expressed why he's been underwhelmed with Okada so far. "The only thing that I find entertaining about Okada in AEW is the random dropping of the word 'b***h,'" the veteran said, quickly shooting down co-host Dave LaGreca's claim that Okada is being utilized more often and is finally a major player in AEW. "To me, it's surface-level stuff, and that's all that it is."

Bully also shared his belief that Okada is only involved in angles that revolve around wrestling and opined that, unless Don Callis is involved, there is no storyline. "I'm not taking anything away from Okada's wrestling ability or [Konosuke] Takeshita's wrestling ability, I think Takeshita – I think he's so damn good, but it's just wrestling! And if you're just going to be a wrestler, New Japan is probably the best place for Okada." Bully further expressed that Okada and Konosuke Takeshita in AEW aren't the only examples of Japanese wrestlers who would be better off in NJPW, and cited that he feels the exact same way about Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.