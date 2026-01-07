WWE HOFer Ted DiBiase Filed Ongoing Defamation Suit Against Mississippi State Auditor

Ted DiBiase Jr.'s welfare fraud trial is not the only controversy currently impacting the DiBiase dynasty. New information has revealed that "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Sr. is currently embroiled in a defamation suit against Mississippi state auditor Shad White, with the WWE Hall of Famer accusing Shad of publishing reputation-ruining falsehoods in his book chronicling DiBiase Jr. and NFL quarterback Brett Favre's alleged anti-poverty fund misuses.

Per Darkhorse Press, White was served a complaint from DiBiase Sr.'s team as early as November 2025 over information published in his 2024 book, "Mississippi Swindle: Brett Favre and the Welfare Scandal." In the lawsuit, DiBiase Sr. alleged that White portrayed him as culpable, or blameworthy and legally liable, for the misuse of millions of dollars meant for anti-poverty services in one of the United States' poorest states. While the young DiBiase Jr. has been formally charged, DiBiase Sr. pointed out that no court has ruled him culpable for the case. Moreover, DiBiase Sr. claims that White used his platform as Mississippi's state auditor to promote these claims for career progress, all while devaluing DiBiase Sr.'s work through his nonprofit, Heart of David Ministries, which was closed amidst the scandal. DiBiase Sr. accuses White of negligence, gross negligence, recklessness, defamation, and defamation per se, in which false information is so obviously damaging, tangible proof of harm to the plaintiff's reputation is not required (via Practical Law). DiBiase Sr. is seeking damages, a restraining order, and injunction to halt the book's further publication and distribution.

White filed a motion on December 19, 2025, asking the court to dismiss DiBiase Sr.'s lawsuit under the argument of "absolute privilege," in which certain officials are shielded from defamation claims that come as a result of said official's duties. He is also contesting the necessity of the case through a summary judgement request.