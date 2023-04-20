Ted DiBiase Jr. Charged With Theft Of Millions In Federal Funds In Mississippi Indictment

Ted DiBiase Jr., who won the WWE World Tag Team Championship twice over the course of his six-year WWE career, has been formally charged with stealing millions of dollars intended for low-income families and individuals in Mississippi. The federal indictment was unsealed today and contains 13 total charges, including theft, fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy. The move comes 18 months after DiBiase Jr., along with his father, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase, and his brother, Brett, who was also briefly involved in wrestling, were ordered to repay millions in misspent welfare money, and one month after Brett pled guilty to fraud.

News broke in 2020 that more than $77 million of TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) funds were misused in the state of Mississippi. The scheme to defraud the Mississippi Department of Human Services was called the largest public embezzlement case in state history. In September 2022, Mississippi Today reported that DiBiase Jr. had received millions in federal welfare dollars to conduct various anti-poverty services for two private nonprofits; the state reportedly pulled the program after he was accused of not performing the responsibilities of his contract. Authorities also attempted to seize his $1.5 million dollar home after claims that it was purchased with the welfare program funds. The new indictment alleges that DiBiase Jr. did use the stolen money for a down payment on a house, and also to buy a vehicle and a boat.

During his WWE run from 2007 to 2013, DiBiase Jr. was primarily featured in a tag team alongside Cody Rhodes — they later joined forces with Randy Orton to form Legacy. The trio split in 2010, and DiBiase Jr. spent the last few years of his WWE contract as a midcard competitor until his deal expired in September 2013. He hasn't competed on the independent scene since 2017.