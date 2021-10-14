WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase and his two sons, Ted DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase, have been ordered to repay millions of dollars in misappropriated welfare funds to the state of Mississippi.

We noted back in 2019 and 2020 how the DiBiase Family members were wrapped up in a scandal after it was revealed that more than $77 million of TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) funds were misused in the state of Mississippi. The scheme to defraud the Mississippi Department of Human Services was called the largest public embezzlement case in state history, and Brett plead guilty to charges back in December. You can click here for previous reports with details on exactly how Ted and his sons were linked to the scandal.

It was announced this week by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White’s office that several vendors have been ordered to repay the misspent welfare money.

“Two years ago my office audited DHS,” said White. “After two years of work, we found tens of millions of dollars in misspending. Those findings have now been confirmed, this month, by an independent forensic audit commissioned by DHS. It’s time for the taxpayers to attempt to recover what we lost.”

Brett has been ordered to pay back $225,950, while Ted Jr. was ordered to pay back $3.903 million. Heart of David Ministries, controlled by Ted Sr., was ordered to pay back $722,299.

It was noted that if the demanded amounts are not repaid within 30 days, the state Attorney General’s Office is responsible for enforcing the demands in court. The demands are civil, not criminal, and a civil demand does not imply criminal liability.

Below is the full press release issued by White’s office this week: