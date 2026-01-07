WWE NXT NA Women's Title Match Ends Before It Begins, Blake Monroe Banned From Building

Three weeks after Thea Hail's reportedly unplanned NXT Women's North American Championship victory over Blake Monroe (formerly AEW's Mariah May), the two women were slated to meet in a rematch on the "WWE NXT" New Year's Evil television special. Unfortunately for "NXT" fans, this clash ended before it even began.

As Hail made her entrance on Tuesday night, Monroe clobbered her from behind and launched her into the steel ring steps. Continuing her attack, Monroe then pulled a chair out from under the ring and slammed it into her midsection as well as her back. Meanwhile, the referee scheduled to call their title match desperately pleaded for Monroe to stop. Instead, Monroe finished off her ambush by ramming Hail into the nearby barricade, which cued the arrival of more "NXT" referees to finally separate them.

Following this series of events, Monroe proposed that "NXT" General Manager Ava fine her, then simply hand the NXT Women's North American Championship back to her. Unamused by the suggestion, Ava declared that Monroe's rematch against Hail had actually been canceled, with the added caveat that Monroe would be banned from the building for the rest of the night.

Elsewhere backstage, Ava reiterated that she wouldn't reward Monroe's actions with a title match against Hail. She did, however, approve Hail's alternative request for an open challenge, meaning someone else in the locker room will have the opportunity to vie for the NXT Women's North American Championship later in the show. The identity of this substitute opponent has yet to be seen.