Oba Femi Starts New Year Retaining, Vacating WWE NXT Title

Oba Femi completed the second defense of his second reign as NXT Champion, beating Leon Slater in the main event of "WWE NXT New Year's Evil." But it also appeared to be the end of his reign as the show went off air.

Femi entered the bout having made one defense in 32 days against 2025 Iron Survivor Je'Von Evans. Slater earned his shot at the title after winning a number one contendership four-way against Joe Hendry, Dion Lennox, and Myles Borne. And he was looking to become double champion having already held the TNA X-Division Championship.

However, much of the early goings of the bout was characterized by Femi's dominance over his smaller challenger. Even as Slater sought to get started, rallying against the champion, he was caught with one single move to shut him down and resume Femi's control. Slater did find a way through eventually, targeting the base of the champion after his knee had struck the ring post, and rocking him before once again getting dropped with a chokeslam for a near-fall.

Slater got Femi up for a powerslam for a two-count before taking him out on the outside with a running senton. He went for the Swanton 450 but Femi got his knees up, only to roll the champion up for a quick two-count; both rose to their feet and Femi struck first with the Fall From Grace, securing the winning pinfall and the title retention.

Opportunity knocks... 👀 Who will step up in 2026 and rise to the top of NXT?! pic.twitter.com/MDqBk2d1p9 — WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2026

After the match, General Manager Ava was shown to be meeting with "WWE Evolve" stars about potential call-ups as "NXT" stars move up to the main roster. Robert Stone interrupted the meeting, asking if she had seen what Femi had just done. And then the cameras went back to show the NXT Championship left in the middle of the ring, stared at by one Tony D'Angelo in the crowd to end the show.