Chelsea Green Comments On Former Zack Ryder Returning To WWE As Matt Cardona

Chelsea Green has spoken about her husband Matt Cardona's return to WWE, and how John Cena played a part in it.

Cardona recently returned to WWE on a full-time basis after impressing on the indies during his time away. In her interview with "TMZ Sports," she explained that she wasn't as nervous about his return compared to his last appearance in John Cena's Last Time Is Now tournament.

"So, I think I got all my nerves out of the way when he debuted at the John Cena's last match tournament. So, it wasn't as much nervousness as it was then in Albany, but it was a different feeling because we've now waited for this moment for five years," she said. "And I know how hard I worked to get back here. He worked even harder to get back here. He worked twice as long on the indies this time around, and you know, he really reinvented himself, and that was also kind of like where a little bit of the nerves came into play. How are we going to go from like transitioning him out of Zack Ryder and into Matt Cardona and still paying respects to who he was?"

She pointed out that many WWE fans may not be aware of everything Cardona achieved on the independent scene, despite his accomplishments. Green also revealed, later in the interview, the encouraging words John Cena gave Cardona on his journey back to WWE.

"When we go and have our little date nights with John [Cena] and Shay [Cena's wife], like he's very open and honest and just like very, very kind to us. I mean, he's been very supportive throughout, especially after Matt left WWE and was on the indies, he was very supportive of his journey to try to get back to WWE because that was always Matt's goal," she said.

Green stated that Cena played a major part in helping Cardona's return, as she believes that being featured in the tournament helped WWE management notice that Cardona is a wrestler they need on their roster.