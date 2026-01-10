Viktor Of The Ascension On WWE Main Roster Debut At MSG: 'It All Felt Like A Rib'

After spending years in "WWE NXT," one would've figured that The Ascension's main roster debut at a Madison Square Garden live event would've been a big deal to both Konnor and Viktor. But while Viktor admitted it was a cool moment during a recent interview with "Rewind Recap Relive," it was a moment that carried a feeling of uneasiness, one that Konnor concurred with.

"I mean, it all felt like a rib too," Viktor said.

Viktor explained that the situation felt as such due to a conversation he had in "NXT" with then Senior Director of Talent Development Canyon Ceman weeks earlier during a quarterly review of talent. Viktor claims Ceman informed him that he and Konnor could be fired if they weren't called up to the WWE main roster in three months, sending Viktor into a boil.

"I said 'That sounds like some real b******t, bad business to me,'" Viktor said. And he goes 'What?' 'Yeah...you make us somebody for all these kids out there and everybody else to look up to, like we're examples for the entire Performance Center for what all the future talent is supposed to aspire to. We've carried your tag titles for this long in 'NXT.' We've done quite a bit doing that here in developmental, with a lot of the developmental talent. And we've never been brought up for a live event even...'

"We had a European tour taken from us at one point in time that we were supposed to go on. So yeah, a ton of s**t. And I said 'Now you're going to tell me that Vince doesn't get this in three months, you're going to f*****g fire us?' I looked at Bill [DeMott] and go 'That sounds like some really f*****g bad business to me, doesn't it to you Bill?' And Bill's like actually laughing. He just kind of nodded his head and I went...I go 'That's where I stand on that Canyon.'"

