Chelsea Green Comments On WWE Women's US Title Loss To Giulia On SmackDown

After a second 56-day reign with the WWE Women's United States Championship, Chelsea Green ended up dropping the belt to Giulia after a clash on on the January 2 edition of "WWE SmackDown." Looking back at their match, Green reflected on what it meant to lose the belt again and expressed her respect for Giulia.

"Full disclosure: I'm lucky to have hair left after that match. I was limping on both legs. ... It was definitely like a Japanese Strong Style match, and I've been to Japan!" she stated during an interview with "TMZ's Inside The Ring." Green described the bout as the hardest Japanese Strong Style match she's ever been in, similar to wrestling in STARDOM. "It was really rough, but at the end of the day, isn't that what we want out of a champion? Although I think – look – I think I'm the greatest first, fourth, and final champion. However, I have to give it to Giulia, because she beat my ass."

Green was also asked what losing the title means for her motivation, and instead of claiming that it pushes her, she joked that it means she gets to have a day off. "I still have a championship, you guys. I'm still a Mixed AAA Tag Team Champion with Ethan [Page], so we still are in the champion realm," she noted, before expressing her future championship aspirations. "I would love to take the title off of Jade [Cargill]. I would love to travel the world a little more. I would love to maybe get a couple of days off in my new home."

