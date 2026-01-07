WWE's CM Punk On John Cena Tapping Out In Final Match: 'I Thought It Was Beautiful'

When John Cena tapped out during his final match on "Saturday Night's Main Event," many fans were shattered — not only because Cena lost, but specifically because he submitted. However, WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk thinks those fans are overreacting, and during an interview on "My Mom's Basement with Robbie Fox," he expressed how he feels about the match.

"Some people maybe, I don't think you understand what you're watching, but if you didn't like it, I can also understand that," he said. "To overnight make it your entire personality and spend an unhealthy amount of time talking about it? ... It's a little mental to me."

Punk proclaimed that if Cena actually walked away with the win, fans would've still been mad and the finish would no longer be talked about, comparing it to a film like "The Empire Strikes Back."

"We're still talking about that finish — the smile, the tap, 'Oh my god, the guy who said don't give up just gave up.' Did he?" Punk said. "Everybody's an expert. I thought it was beautiful."

Cena himself has since opened up about the way he went out in his final match, opining that fans should look at his final moment in the ring as an 'emotional injury' and him 'going peacefully.'

