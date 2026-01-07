Backstage Update On Injured AEW Star Buddy Matthews

It's almost been a full year since AEW star Buddy Matthews suffered a severe ankle injury, and unfortunately it doesn't seem like he will be returning anytime soon.

According to Fightful Select, Matthews is still healing from the ankle injury, and it's more serious than many in AEW believed. The company reportedly hoped for Matthews step back inside the ropes before the end of 2025, but he was unable to make the return, with Fightful also noting that AEW is uncertain about a specific timetable for him and when he'll eventually be cleared to wrestle. In an Instagram story near the end of December, Matthews stated that he's still dealing with some nerve issues and numbness from the injury.

Matthews rolled his ankle while making his entrance to the ring ahead of his match with Kazuchika Okada at AEW Grand Slam Australia, with the promotion initially believing that the injury wasn't severe due to the former AEW World Trios Champion managing to finish the contest. This past August, Matthews underwent surgery for his ankle after hoping that he would've recovered from the injury last April, and has continued to train at the gym despite being hurt. Matthews also revealed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet last year that there was a partial ligament tear and cartilage damage in his ankle.

Since getting injured, Matthews has continued to share updates of his recovery on social media, but has mostly posted videos of his progress in the gym over the past year.