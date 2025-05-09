AEW's Buddy Matthews Provides Update On Injury Suffered Against Okada In February

AEW's Buddy Matthews has revealed details about the injury he suffered in his match with Kazuchika Okada at Grand Slam Australia, and when he thinks he could return to the ring.

Matthews, in his recent interaction with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," provided details about his injury that happened in February and the road to recovery.

"It's okay. Rolled it pretty, pretty bad. I had [an] X-ray, MRI. There was no break, but there was like a partial ligament tear and cartilage damage," he said. "Yeah, [I'm] walking. I haven't ran. I haven't jumped. I've just started implementing cardio, but then it kind of stiffens up, and you know, we're working through it."

He added that the doctors told him they had never seen an ankle roll like his that didn't result in a broken bone. The AEW star revealed that he knew almost immediately that he had suffered an injury during his match with Okada. Matthews stated that doubts crept in immediately after he sustained the injury about whether he could continue in the ring and finish the match.

"I've shattered my jaw in a wrestling match, I've had injuries before, but that was the first time in the ring [that] it got to me in the head. Like, I remember doing the thing at the start and then it started to really sink in, the pain, and then I remember Okada comes up to me and grabs me to whip me to the corner and rather than just going and listening and being in the moment I'm like, 'Can I get there?'"

Murphy is pleased with his performance in the match despite sustaining the injury. The Australian star didn't reveal a timeline for his return to the ring, but he hopes that happens in the next few weeks.