Steve Austin & WWE Were Turned Down By Major Beer Brand After Pitching Collaboration

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin's name is as synonymous with beer as it is the WWF Attitude Era, but he recently explained that he lost out on what could have been a huge collaboration with a popular beer brand due to how intense he, and his professional wrestling character, were back in the day. Austin appeared on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" and spoke about what things could have been like for him, had he not walked out on WWE back in 2002.

"I drank every beer that there ever was," he said. "We pitched Coors Light many years ago when I was really on fire. I was way over the top and way too aggressive and they wouldn't touch me with a 10-foot pole. And then we were about to come out with 'Stone Cold' beer years ago, and we were just about to go to packaging, and that was about that time when Vince wanted me to do the favor for Brock [Lesnar] and I said, 'Man. F you.'"

Austin said he hated to rehash old details, but said that one of the things he really wished he could have done was work with Lesnar when McMahon asked him to lose to "The Beast Incarnate" on an episode of "WWE Raw," but Austin said it was just bad business, as it hadn't been promoted and wasn't on a pay-per-view. The "Stone Cold" brand beer may never have come to fruition, but in later years, the WWE Hall of Famer released his own brand, Broken Skull IPA, in 2015, and a lager in 2022, which have grown in popularity over the years.

"It's been fun and it keeps me busy and it's a passion project," Austin said. "It's not something I just slap my name on, celebrity-based type thing. I'm in it. I help with the hops selection and everything else."