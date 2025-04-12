The Aftermath Of Steve Austin's Controversial WWE Walkout

There is no one wrestler as synonymous with WWE as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, despite his initial start in WCW as "Stunning" Steve Austin, but things within Vince McMahon's company weren't always smooth sailing for "The Texas Rattlesnake." Despite being a huge draw for the then-WWF during its "Attitude Era" and holding the WWF World Heavyweight Championship multiple times, Austin once got so fed up with his booking and WWF's creative that he walked out of the company and wouldn't return for months.

Austin's frustrations seemingly started with his heel turn at WrestleMania 17 in 2001 where he aligned himself with McMahon. It was poorly received by fans after the pair had such a successful feud and Austin has often spoke about how he regrets the turn, and once said it was "the worst call he ever made." While Austin begrudgingly worked through the heel turn, it was "Stone Cold's" booking in 2002 that pushed him over the edge.

He wasn't booked in a strong way ahead of WrestleMania 18. He was initially set to face Hulk Hogan, who had just re-joined WWE with the New World Order after WCW shut its doors, but neither man reportedly wanted to lose the match. Former WWE Head of Talent Relations Jim Ross said in a 2020 podcast that Austin was convinced that he and Hogan's styles in the ring were like oil and water and Austin just didn't feel the chemistry.

Hogan went on to face The Rock on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" and "Stone Cold" was kept far away from the main event in a match against nWo's Scott Hall. Austin was frustrated enough to no-show the following "Monday Night Raw" and even trashed his creative publicly on the former WWE.com show "Byte This."