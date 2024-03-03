Kevin Owens Looks Back On WWE Wrestlemania 38 Match With Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE star Kevin Owens has spoken about the surreal experience of facing "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38, and how it still amazes him that he faced his idol.

Owens, in a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," stated that it's tough to put into words what it meant to face Austin, and revealed that he still occasionally watches the match.

"It's very hard to put into words the feeling I had. The fact that I got to experience that, and it's still hard to believe it ever happened. I'll go back every couple of months — it used to be every couple weeks or every couple days, I'd have to go back, for a good year after, I'd watch that match or at the very least, the beginning of the match a few times a week to almost prove to myself that it happened."

Owens then talked about his relationship with Austin and revealed that "The Texas Rattlesnake" wished him on his birthday the year they faced by singing him Happy Birthday, which is a memory that will stay in Owens' mind.

"We've always had a pretty good relationship before that, which, I think, is why I ended up being in the spot that I was in that night. It hasn't changed, we're still, you know ... We don't talk every day or anything like that but we keep in touch. I will say this, a month after our match, it was my birthday and I somehow missed the call [from Austin]. I didn't know what happened, I just saw a voicemail from Steve Austin and it's him singing me happy birthday on my birthday. Probably the greatest thing that came out of that match," said the WWE star. "That message is saved forever."

Austin and Owens closed out night 1 of WrestleMania 38 in 2022, with the Hall of Famer defeating the former United States Champion in a No Holds Barred match.