AEW Dynamite - 1/7/2026: 3 Things We Loved And 3 We Hated

If you stop and think about it, Andrade El Idolo has had one of the most unique journeys in modern-day professional wrestling history. He's the first star to go from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then to AEW once again, but this time, it took him not one, but two attempts to get back on "AEW Dynamite," though it was seemingly at no fault of his own. However, I thought his return to "Dynamite" tonight was pretty anticlimactic. I really hate that for the guy.

First, he wasn't the only Don Callis Family member to debut/return tonight. Earlier in the evening, Callis revealed that TNA star Jake Something, now known as Jake Doyle, was joining the ridiculously stacked faction. I don't know too much about Doyle, but adding another person to the DCF, almost just for the sake of it at this point, is getting old. I've said it before, and I'll say it again, it seems like if you're debuting on AEW programming as a heel, you're automatically recruited by Callis. I'd love to just see a new heel on "Dynamite" think for themself. Especially when Callis had a heel, who had already mostly returned, waiting in the wings.

When the lights went out during the post-match beatdown involving the DCF, following The Young Bucks and Jack Perry's victory over The Demand, we all knew it was going to be Andrade showing up. AEW President Tony Khan alluded to it following Andrade's successful appearance at Wrestle Kingdom over the weekend. It certainly didn't help Andrade's return feel exciting, as it just felt like he rocked up to beat some guys down, rather than finish what he started when he showed up on the October 1 episode of the show and attacked Kenny Omega. That felt like a big friggen' deal.

Omega wasn't on the show tonight, but I think you could have saved Andrade's return for when "The Cleaner" will be back on "Dynamite" next week. While it looks like AEW plans to move right into Omega vs. AEW World Champion MJF, which they kind of revealed with a video package tonight, Andrade still could have attacked Omega next week, and hopefully he still does, to set something up in the future. I don't know if I'd mind Omega's world title aspirations being put on hold to establish Andrade further upon his return, though. I don't think either man could lose in that situation.

While we all knew Andrade was headed back to AEW, something about his return just didn't click this time around. "El Idolo" really needs a solid year after everything he's been through, and this made me a bit worried for him.

