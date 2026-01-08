Kevin Knight Felt 'Strange' Competing Against AEW Tag Partner

Rising AEW talent Kevin Knight has caught the eye of many of the promotion's fans – and some of the company's current stars, like Dax Harwood - and there's a belief that he'll someday achieve success as a singles competitor in AEW. So far, however, Knight has mainly been paired with 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in the tag team known as JetSpeed. Recently, Knight had to step out of his comfort zone to compete against Bailey in the Continental Classic tournament, with Bailey coming out on top.

During an appearance on Bailey's YouTube channel for one of his vlogs, JetSpeed reflected on their performances during the 2025 Continental Classic and how they originally planned to win all their matches before facing off in the finals. "Hey, but you know, look on the bright side of things: we're alive!" Knight exclaimed. "It was kind of strange, this last month or so, not being on the same side, you know? Fighting against one another; it's been a long time since we did that."

"I think we're going to come out of this," Bailey added. "It felt good, honestly. ... You didn't' even lose today, you went to a draw!" 'Speedball' noted, as he tried to console Knight on his performance in the Continental Classic. "I've actually been a tag team wrestler most of my career," Knight added. "I think people got to see me in a different light, and now they're taking us serious as a whole. So, once JetSpeed gets back together? Ain't no telling what's to come."

