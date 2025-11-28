Kevin Knight Reacts To Praise From AEW's Dax Harwood: 'I Don't Need His Compliments'
While still enemies in the squared circle, Dax Harwood recently hailed Kevin Knight as a future "main event ace" for All Elite Wrestling within the next three to five years, especially due to his brilliance with in-ring positioning and timing. In return, Knight says he is thankful for Harwood's kind comments; at the same time, though, Knight is raising eyebrows in suspicion.
"I don't have an eight ball or a magic genie at my disposal, so all I can do is take those words as it is what it is, straight exactly as what he may have said," Knight told "AEW Unrestricted." "But I'm a big proponent of reading. I read The Art of War and I know the 48 Laws of Power. I know that people keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Deception is the number one tactic in war. So I'm not sure if Dax is trying to throw me off my game so when I get in the ring I'll take it a little bit easier on him or if I maybe want to join him in the future. I don't know what the long game is for him saying this."
"Very nice words, but I'm not easily fooled by a little compliment here and there," Knight continued. "Honestly, I don't need his compliments. I very much appreciate it and I know how good I am."
Knight Is Thinking Two Steps Ahead Of Dax Harwood
According to Knight, he and Harwood will undoubtedly meet in the ring once again, whether in singles or tag team action. Their latest encounter took place on the November 15 edition of "AEW Collision" as Knight, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, Bandido, and Juice Robinson defeated FTR (Harwood and Cash Wheeler), Rush and Sammy Guevara. Prior to that, FTR and JetSpeed (Knight and Bailey) had gone back and forth in the tag team winners' column dating back to July, with Knight picking up a singles win over Harwood along the way as well.
Given their history, Knight is quite familiar with Harwood as well as his dishonest tendencies in and outside of competition. As such, Knight is now taking a cautious approach when looking ahead.
"The fact that every single time JetSpeed has gone against FTR, they've had to pull some type of interference, some type of flim-flammery. Stokely [Hathaway] is always getting involved with his little nubby fingers. I think he's trying to soften me up so he may be able to get one over on me one more time," Knight said, "but you know Dax, he's always thinking a step ahead. I'm always thinking two steps ahead."
Harwood and Cash Wheeler (FTR) regained the AEW Tag Team Championships at AEW Full Gear. Meanwhile, Knight and Bailey, his tag partner, have separately entered the 2025 Continental Classic. Still, the feud between FTR and JetSpeed appears to be far from over.
Knight signed with AEW in March 2025; AEW CEO Tony Khan made the official announcement after his impressive showing against Jay White on "Collision."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.