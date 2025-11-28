Kevin Knight Reacts To Praise From AEW's Dax Harwood: 'I Don't Need His Compliments'

While still enemies in the squared circle, Dax Harwood recently hailed Kevin Knight as a future "main event ace" for All Elite Wrestling within the next three to five years, especially due to his brilliance with in-ring positioning and timing. In return, Knight says he is thankful for Harwood's kind comments; at the same time, though, Knight is raising eyebrows in suspicion.

"I don't have an eight ball or a magic genie at my disposal, so all I can do is take those words as it is what it is, straight exactly as what he may have said," Knight told "AEW Unrestricted." "But I'm a big proponent of reading. I read The Art of War and I know the 48 Laws of Power. I know that people keep their friends close and their enemies closer. Deception is the number one tactic in war. So I'm not sure if Dax is trying to throw me off my game so when I get in the ring I'll take it a little bit easier on him or if I maybe want to join him in the future. I don't know what the long game is for him saying this."

"Very nice words, but I'm not easily fooled by a little compliment here and there," Knight continued. "Honestly, I don't need his compliments. I very much appreciate it and I know how good I am."