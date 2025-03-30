Kevin Knight Officially Signs With AEW, Despite WWE Interest

Viewers of "AEW Collision" enjoyed a back-and-forth contest between Jay White and Kevin Knight on Saturday, with the former emerging victorious courtesy of a Bladerunner. For Knight, he enjoyed his formal "All Elite" announcement from AEW CEO Tony Khan as well.

"Congratulations, it's official!" Khan wrote on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a signing graphic. "After a fantastic performance at Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight, @Jet2Flyy Kevin Knight is All Elite!"

AEW fans got their first taste of Knight in 2022 through a pair of tag team matches on "AEW Dark." "The Jet" also appeared at the inaugural AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event, specifically partnering with fellow NJPW representatives Alex Coughlin, The DKC, and Yuya Uemura to take on AEW's Max Caster and The Gunn Club (Billy, Colten, and Austin Gunn).

Knight's latest NJPW match came at Wrestle Kingdom 19 in January, in which he and KUSHIDA lost the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships to Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita in a four-way Tokyo Terror ladder match. In the months following, he wrestled for GCW, MLW, and Maple Leaf Pro. A time-limit draw against AR Fox also unfolded on "ROH on HonorClub."

According to PWInsider, Knight received an invite for a tryout at the WWE Performance Center several weeks ago. Ultimately, he opted to ink a contract with AEW instead. Earlier this month, Knight competed in a dark six-man tag match alongside Rocky Romero and Volador Jr ahead of "AEW Dynamite" in Fresno. The trio fell short to Mascara Dorada, Templario and Titan.