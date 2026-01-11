WWE's Forgotten Crossover That Cost A Fortune (& Vince Allegedly Kept A Relic)

WWE has a long history with racing, dating back to the 1990s when WCW had a regular presence in NASCAR and drivers would appear on "Monday Nitro." Various stars from WWE have served as grand marshals and honorary race directors for NASCAR races, including Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, and Charlotte Flair. There is however, one forgotten crossover between WWE and the racing world that fans may not even be aware of, and Vince McMahon still allegedly owns a relic.

In the late 1990s into the early 2000s, the then-WWF partnered with Toliver Racing, penning a unique National Hot Rod Association Funny Car deal that saw the creation of the WWF Racing Attitude Team, headed by Jerry Toliver and Jim Epler, but sponsored by the professional wrestling company. The team drove nitro-fueled drag racing cars inspired by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Undertaker. In March 2000, it was announced that the team would be adding two new cars inspired by The Rock and Kane, featuring the wrestlers' logos. The vehicles were officially revealed at WWF Fan Axxess ahead of WrestleMania that year.

The Toliver drag racing cars were popular and the drivers themselves were very successful on the track. The team even had a merchandise deal alongside the WWF, which saw the creation of die-cast cars that can still be found in online auctions today.

According to The Sportster, McMahon didn't want to part with one of the drag racing vehicles from the partnership. The chairman reportedly kept the car featuring The Rock's logo, though the engine, seats, and brakes have been removed. McMahon and WWE wanted to keep the shell of the vehicle, which is currently in a WWE warehouse. While the drag racing endeavor was successful, there was another turn-of-the-millennium deal involving The Rock that fell through.