The Failed Debut Of WCW's Shockmaster Created One Of Wrestling's Funniest Moments

The reaction from those who were there on the set of "A Flair for the Gold" and backstage at WCW Clash of the Champions XXIV can be best described with two words: hysterical laughter.

To go along with Ole Anderson trying his best to not laugh throughout the promo, Ole's brother Arn Anderson recalled Davey Boy Smith breaking on set by screaming "He busted his f****** a**!" Ric Flair actually knew something was likely to go wrong and was smart enough to sneak off camera before The Shockmaster arrived, stating on "The Joe Rogan Experience" how much he enjoyed seeing everything play out.

Dusty Rhodes wasn't by the side of his partners during the segment due to his backstage obligations, and that was probably for the best. During an appearance on "WWE Legends of Wrestling," Rhodes recalled laughing so much that people almost had to take him to the hospital because he couldn't function properly, and he was eventually taken into another room backstage just so he could try and calm down. What made it even funnier for Rhodes was that Fred Ottman was also his brother-in-law, meaning that when his family saw everything happen live, a young Cody Rhodes turned to the people he was watching the show with and said, "I think that was Uncle Fred!"

As for the man himself, Ottman is far from bitter about being made to look foolish on national television. He has since fully embraced how stupid The Shockmaster debut truly was, bringing the original helmet to conventions with him to allow fans to see it up close. Ottman has even started claiming that the helmet is possessed and dares fans to try it on, with the warning that they too could become as famous as The Shockmaster if they try and walk around in it because there are quite literally no eyeholes on the helmet. Fans have given Ottman Shockmaster collectables, fan made totems, and one fan even flew all the way from Japan to meet Ottman while dressed as The Shockmaster, complete with a knee-high level plank of wood being part of the costume.

While Ottman knew he messed up at the time, he has since come around on the idea that the funniest parts of movies are the outtakes, and if he has the greatest outtake in wrestling history, then that's alright with him.