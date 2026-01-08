Bully Ray Expands On His Problem With WWE Unreal: 'Everybody Knows It's Wrong'

"WWE Unreal" has been generally well-received by fans, many of whom have always wanted to see the inner-workings of pro wrestling. On the flip side, though, many veterans are opposed to "Unreal," like Bully Ray, who gave his take on the show during an episode of "Busted Open Radio."

Bully took issue with the second season being set to focus on Seth Rollins faking an injury, with the host pointing out that WWE can never work fans in the same way again because of what will be revealed. "Why would you ever want to do that?" he asked. "I do not agree with it at all. I hate it; a lot of other veterans hate it." Bully then suggested that there are even more wrestlers who dislike "WWE Unreal" but are too cowardly to call the show out.

"Everybody knows it's wrong," Bully added, pointing out that even some of the industry's youngest talent agree with him. "We should never expose our industry. We should never be exposing our secrets. This is our fraternity. This is our sorority." The veteran then pinpointed an element of the first season of "Unreal," specifically the moment when it was revealed that Jey Uso had been chosen to get a push. "I hated that because, to me, as a wrestling fan, I want to think that, 'Wow, my cheering is the one that got Jey Uso over! Jey is over because we cheered for him so loud!'"

Bully compared his ideal version of the entire situation to the music industry, with fans getting musicians to greatest heights of popularity by engaging with them. In WWE, with "Unreal" as evidence, Bully believes it's become clear that fans don't have any sway.

